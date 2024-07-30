Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Center City

Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Sansom Streets in Philadelphia found vehicles parked there targeted by vandals and thieves after a rash of break-ins over the weekend.

All across the street, broken glass littered the ground and vehicles with hastily replaced windows covered with plastic bags could be seen in the area on Tuesday morning.

And, according to police, a number of car owners in the area saw their vehicles broken into and have seen money and other items -- like a rear tail light -- stolen.

It's an issue that, officials said, neighbors in this area have had to deal with for months.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Elizabeth Allen, who lives in the area, told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that not only is theft a concern, but the break-ins make the roads unsafe as broken glass can be a hazard.

"it's not ideal. Definitely I wouldn't recommend you keeping valuables in your car," she said. "But, it's more dangerous for the neighborhood and the community. You know, school's going to be started soon, kids walking around, people just driving getting glass in their tires or their shoes..."

According to police, they have gotten reports of similar break-ins from across the area as there were issues along Pennsylvania Avenue in the city's Fairmount neighborhood back in May then more vandalism and break-ins near the intersection of Wallace and Brown streets in June.

Then, in July, police said that they fielded a number of reports from break-ins in the area of Locust and Sansom streets.

Police officials have said they are investigating to determine any of the recent incidents are connected and are working to determine if surveillance video from the area can help identify those responsible for the ongoing issues.

An investigation, they said, is ongoing.