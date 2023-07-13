Worker shot and killed inside store in Brewerytown, police say

An investigation is underway after an employee was shot and killed inside a store in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood, police said.

The 37-year-old employee was inside the Jefferson Food Market along the 1500 block of North 29th Street at 6:42 p.m. Thursday when an unidentified suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The employee was shot once in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 6:47 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects or revealed a possible motive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.