Worker Dies in Fall While Working on Ocean City, NJ, Ferris Wheel

By Dan Stamm

The Ferris Wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier
A subcontractor died Monday after falling from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Ocean City Fire Department EMTs responded to the popular boardwalk amusement park just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Jersey Shore town said in a brief statement.

A subcontractor had fallen from a lift while working on the Ferris wheel, the city said.

Gillian's later released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the worker had died.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to his family," pier president Jay A. Gillian said, while calling it a "tragic accident."

Gillian said they are cooperating with the investigation into the worker's death.

The man who died was not identified.

This story is developing and will be updated.

