Woman's Burned, Naked Body Found in Fairmount Park

Police discovered the burned, naked body of a woman in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Wednesday morning.

Someone called 911 around 6 a.m. and reported that a woman was on fire on the street on the 2300 block of Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tanya Little, said.

Firefighters arrived and declared the woman dead on the scene.

Police blocked off the road as they investigated. At least one arson K-9 unit responded, NBC10 reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle said.

Big police response in Fairmount park this morning. Parts of Strawberry Mansion Dr shut down after bridge.



Just saw an Arson K-9 unit pull up.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sYGGDvn0qr — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) February 17, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

No arrests were immediately made.

The woman's death followed another suspicious death involving a fire in the city Wednesday morning. In the Kensington neighborhood, police said a man's charred remains were found inside a burning car.