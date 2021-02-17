Philadelphia

Woman's Burned, Naked Body Found in Fairmount Park

Police said her body was found on a street in the park

By Rudy Chinchilla

A Philadelphia police SUV is parked behind two stop signs in the city's Fairmount Park. Behind the vehicle is ground covered in snow, as well as leafless trees.
Miguel Martinez-Valle / NBC10

Police discovered the burned, naked body of a woman in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Wednesday morning.

Someone called 911 around 6 a.m. and reported that a woman was on fire on the street on the 2300 block of Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tanya Little, said.

Firefighters arrived and declared the woman dead on the scene.

Police blocked off the road as they investigated. At least one arson K-9 unit responded, NBC10 reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle said.

No arrests were immediately made.

The woman's death followed another suspicious death involving a fire in the city Wednesday morning. In the Kensington neighborhood, police said a man's charred remains were found inside a burning car.

