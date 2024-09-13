Do you know her? Elderly woman accused of stealing from stores in Bucks County

Store owners and police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are desperately trying to find a woman they said is a serial shoplifter.

Last Friday inside Dolyestown's C. Ferry Home, Pat Cozzi was behind the counter when she saw an elderly woman with white hair stuff a Turkish pillowcase cover in her bag, and she has the surveillance video to prove it.

Patty White, the owner of another business, the Paper Unicorn, saw the same elderly woman inside her store as well Friday stealing from the shelves. In this case, the woman was shopping in the store with another woman.

"The woman with her I think she said was her daughter," White said.

Store owners claim both women went into multiple stores throughout the town.

"Theft is big thing for the business, it happens on a regular basis. We are all small businesses, its been a tough year and we just can't have it continue," White said.

If you recognize the woman and the other person she was with during the theft in the photos above, you are urged to contact police.