Northeast Philadelphia

Woman struck, killed by tractor trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say a woman was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while walking along Frankford Ave. at Marple Street in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while walking along Frankford Avenue in the city's Holmesburg section early Monday, officials said.

According to police, a woman was struck and killed by a tractor trailed as she walked near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Marple Street at about 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Officials said the woman was trapped under the vehicle and was pronounced at the scene of the incident at about 1:24 a.m.

However, officials said the driver of the big rig stayed on the scene after the crash.

Officials have not yet provided further identifying information on the woman who was killed in this crash, nor did they detail what may have led to this incident.

Also, law enforcement officials have not said if the driver will face any charges for their involvement in this incident.

However, an investigation is ongoing, police officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

