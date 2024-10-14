Philadelphia

Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run in North Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 7:36 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of North 5th Street and West Indiana Avenue, in the Fairhill neighborhood near Kensington.

According to the preliminary investigation, a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound on North 5th Street struck the 42-year-old victim as the car was making a left turn onto West Indiana Avenue.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m., police said.

Police said the occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

