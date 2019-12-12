Philadelphia

Elderly Woman Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Northeast Philadelphia

An elderly woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia, Thursday night.

The 82-year-old woman was walking with groceries near Bustleton Avenue and Hendrix Street around 6 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. First responders arrived and tried to give the woman CPR. She was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

Police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark-colored jeep or SUV.

Northbound and southbound lanes have been shut down at the scene of the crash as police investigate. The woman's grocery bags and vehicle parts were found at the location.

NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville is gathering more information on this developing story.

