Woman Steals, Crashes Car With Baby Inside in Philadelphia

The car sustained major front-end damage, but the little boy was not hurt, police said

By Rudy Chinchilla

A mother and her toddler son were reunited early Saturday after a woman briefly stole the mother’s car while her baby was inside, leading to a crash in Philadelphia.

The mother had left her car running and unattended at the intersection of N. 5th Street and W. Olney Avenue when the woman got inside and took off just before 12:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The woman crashed the car, which sustained major front-end damage and came to rest on a sidewalk near the intersection of 5th Street and Somerville Avenue, less than a quarter of a mile away. Police said they found her around 1 a.m. attempting to walk away from the crash.

The boy, who police said is around two years old, was not hurt, and officers later reunited him with his mom.

The carjacking suspect was arrested near the crash.

