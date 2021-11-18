Camden County

Woman Shot at NJ Home in Middle of Night

Police search for clues after a woman was shot in Sicklerville, New Jersey, early Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Police tape in front of a home
NBC10

A woman was shot at a Camden County, New Jersey, home overnight.

The shooting took place at a house along Hopewell Lane, near Heidi Place, in Sicklerville shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, county prosecutors and Winslow Township police said.

When police officers arrived they found a woman in her 20s shot in the abdomen, investigators said.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police didn't reveal her condition and didn't say where they found her at the property.

Police taped off an area around the home and put down multiple evidence markers in front of the home. A child's toy push car and trash cans could also be seen outside the home.

Investigators had yet to reveal circumstances surrounding the shooting and didn't name any suspects as of midmorning.

