Woman Shot at NJ Home in Middle of Night

A woman was shot at a Camden County, New Jersey, home overnight.

The shooting took place at a house along Hopewell Lane, near Heidi Place, in Sicklerville shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, county prosecutors and Winslow Township police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police officers arrived they found a woman in her 20s shot in the abdomen, investigators said.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police didn't reveal her condition and didn't say where they found her at the property.

Police taped off an area around the home and put down multiple evidence markers in front of the home. A child's toy push car and trash cans could also be seen outside the home.

Investigators had yet to reveal circumstances surrounding the shooting and didn't name any suspects as of midmorning.