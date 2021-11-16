Armed Robber Shoots, Kills Woman, 67, Inside Philly Check-Cashing Store

An armed robber shot and killed a woman inside a Philadelphia check-cashing business.

Aruna Mittal initially left her store, "Any Checks Cashed," along the 5800 block of Old York Road in the Ogontz neighborhood on Tuesday.

When the 67-year-old returned to the business around 1:10 p.m., she was followed inside by an armed man wearing a blue hoodie, blue vest and dark pants and shoes, who was carrying a red or orange drawstring backpack.

The robber and Mittal struggled over the gun. The robber then fired, shooting Mittal once in the chest.

The man then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mittal was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Police described her killer as a man with a bald head and a salt and pepper beard.

Kristen Johanson of KYW News Radio first reported the homicide.

Mittal's family later arrived at the business and went inside with detectives for a walkthrough. Detectives are also searching through surveillance video.

"People have no regard for life. It's sad. Elderly life. It don't matter," Jamal Tucker, a resident who lives in the area, said. "People use any excuse out here to do what they think they need to do. That's why I try to keep my kids close. Try to protect them the best way I can."

"Any Checks Cashed" is located next to a school and day care that had children inside at the time of the shooting.

"Jesus! That's all I can say," a parent who was picking up a child from the day care told NBC10. "It's terrible! God knows it's terrible!"

As of the end of Tuesday, there were 486 homicides in Philadelphia, up 12% from the same time last year, which was ultimately one of the deadliest on record.

