Woman Shot in Neck While Sitting Near Window in West Oak Lane

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was shot in the neck as she sat in her bedroom on the second floor of her home in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

According tom police, the woman was sitting in a chair near her bedroom window when she heard a bang, just after 9 p.m. and suffered a graze wound on her neck.

She declined medical treatment, but, officials said police are investigating the shooting.

No arrest have yet been made, but law enforcement officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.