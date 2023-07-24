Woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Philadelphia, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Philadelphia early Monday evening.

The unidentified woman in her 20’s was sitting in a tan Honda Civic along the 500 block of East Louden Street at 5:57 p.m. when at least two shooters inside a white SUV opened fire, according to investigators. The woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the face, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Entering Monday, there were 239 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.