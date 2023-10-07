2 men injured in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after two men were injured after two separate shootings Friday evening and early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Police, the first shooting occurred at 11:01 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of S. 54th Street.

Officers responded to the hospital after the shooting victim, a 20-year-old man arrived by private vehicle, police said.

Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left thigh and he was placed in stable condition.

Additionally, at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, police said a 28-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh at Atwood Road and Lansdowne Ave. The man was transported by private vehicle to the firehouse located on the 5500 block of Chestnut Street.

Then the medic unit on scene transported the man to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said no arrests were made in either of the incidents and the investigations are ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.