Woman Shoots Man Who Smashed Her Car With Crowbar, Police Say

A woman shot a man who smashed her car with a crowbar during a road rage incident in Philadelphia, police said.

The 22-year-old man was involved in a road rage incident with a 27-year-old woman at the intersection of 30th and Chestnut streets shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to investigators. During the incident, the 22-year-old man pulled out a crowbar and smashed the woman’s passenger side window, police said.

The woman, who is legally armed, pulled out a gun while inside her car and opened fire, shooting the man at least once in the groin, according to police.

Investigators said the woman then drove to a family member’s house and called police. She was not injured during the incident and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The 22-year-old man also went back into his car and drove several blocks before falling out of his vehicle on 23rd and Market streets, according to police. Responding police officers took him to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Another woman who was a passenger in his car fled the scene on foot, investigators said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.