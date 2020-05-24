Philadelphia

Woman Pulled Out of SUV and Shot Twice During Carjacking in Philly

The woman is currently in stable condition

By David Chang

A young woman is recovering after she was pulled out of her vehicle and shot twice during a carjacking in Philadelphia Sunday night. 

The 21-year-old woman was sitting in her red Mercedes SUV on Ella Street and Clarkson Avenue when she was approached by two men and two women. The four suspects pulled the woman out of her vehicle. At least one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the woman once in each thigh.  

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet released a detailed description of any of the suspects. 

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

