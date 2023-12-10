Woman killed, three others injured in North Philadelphia multiple shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after four people were shot -- including a woman who was killed -- during an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened before 4:30 a.m. along the 2200 block of Chadwick Street in North Philadelphia.

Officials said officers responding to a report of a shooting, found a man and a woman in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to nearby hospitals, where officials said, the male was placed in extremely critical condition and the woman was pronounced at 4:40 a.m.

The woman -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was shot in the head, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to officials two other individuals who were believed to be wounded in this same incident arrived at a nearby hospital shortly after this shooting in a private vehicle.

They were listed in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made but, police said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.