Woman Killed, Person Arrested Following Crash in Philadelphia

A woman was killed while a person was arrested following a car crash in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 67-year-old woman was a passenger inside a gray Hyundai that was traveling along the 7400 block of State Road at 4:16 p.m. The vehicle was then struck by a white Chevrolet traveling southbound.

The woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m. The drivers and other passengers were also taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

Police made an arrest in connection to the crash though they did not reveal the person’s identity or the charges they’ll face.