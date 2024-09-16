New Jersey

Person killed in early morning house fire in Haddonfield, NJ

Fire officials say a person has died after being pulled out of an early morning house fire on Monday in Haddonfield, NJ

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to an early morning house fire in Haddonfield, New Jersey, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
NBC10

Fire officials in New Jersey said a person has died after being pulled from an early morning house fire in Haddonfield, NJ.

According to fire officials, firefighters pulled a person from a home along the 400 block of Walnut Street in Haddonfield, NJ, at about 7 a.m. on Monday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here, officials said, a kitchen fire filled the home with smoke and fire crews pulled an individual from the home. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, however, a fire official said person died.

As of about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officials provided no further information on the identity of the person who perished in this incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said an investigation into this fire is ongoing and an update on this incident is expected sometime Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us