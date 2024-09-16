Person killed in early morning house fire in Haddonfield, NJ

Fire officials in New Jersey said a person has died after being pulled from an early morning house fire in Haddonfield, NJ.

According to fire officials, firefighters pulled a person from a home along the 400 block of Walnut Street in Haddonfield, NJ, at about 7 a.m. on Monday.

Here, officials said, a kitchen fire filled the home with smoke and fire crews pulled an individual from the home. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, however, a fire official said person died.

As of about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officials provided no further information on the identity of the person who perished in this incident.

Officials said an investigation into this fire is ongoing and an update on this incident is expected sometime Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.