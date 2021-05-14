Partially-Clothed Woman Found Dead Under Tree in Philadelphia

A woman died after being found unconscious and partially clothed under a tree in Philadelphia early Friday.

Philadelphia police found the unidentified woman after being called to the Alden Park Apartments along the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue in the East Falls neighborhood around 12:40 a.m., police said.

Medics pronounced the woman -- believed to be in her 20s -- dead a short time later.

"Circumstance of her death are unknown at this time," Philadelphia police said in a Friday morning news release.

The death remained under investigation.

NBC10 has reached out to Alden Park for comment.