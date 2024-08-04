Frankford

Woman found dead in backyard of Frankford home

Police are investigating after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in the backyard of a home along E. Pike Street in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A Philadelphia police officer looks on as investigators recover a woman's body from behind a home in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday Aug. 4, 2024.
NBC10

Police are investigating after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in the backyard of a home in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after a caller told them a woman's body was located in the rear of her home along the 1900 block of E. Pike Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

First responders to the call found an unidentified woman unresponsive and she was pronounced at the scene at 8:57 a.m.

Officials said that an investigation is ongoing and they have not yet determined the woman's cause of death.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Frankford
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us