Woman found dead in backyard of Frankford home

Police are investigating after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found in the backyard of a home in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after a caller told them a woman's body was located in the rear of her home along the 1900 block of E. Pike Street.

First responders to the call found an unidentified woman unresponsive and she was pronounced at the scene at 8:57 a.m.

Officials said that an investigation is ongoing and they have not yet determined the woman's cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.