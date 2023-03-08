Woman Dies in New Jersey House Fire

An early morning house fire claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman in Westampton Township, New Jersey on Wednesday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, first responders arrived at a home along Whitlow Drive after a report of a fire just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters, law enforcement officials said, were able to extingush the fire in about 20 minutes.

However, Maria Green, 74, who lived at the home, died on the scene, officials said.

Police said the fire was contained to the second floor of the home and an investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.