Lehigh County

Woman dies in fall while skating at Bethlehem ice rink

Officials said that a 63-year-old woman died early Monday after she fell while ice skating at the Ice Rink at SteelStacks in Bethlehem on Sunday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt at the SteelStacks.
NBC10

A woman died early Monday after she hit her head in a fall while ice skating at a rink in Bethlehem the day before, officials said.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, 63-year-old Maria Luisa Jimenez, of Costa Rica, was pronounced at about 1:33 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, after she hit her head while ice skating the day before.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In a statement, a representative for ArtsQuest, a non-profit group that oversees the Ice Rink at SteelStacks where Jimenez suffered her fall, said that she slipped while skating on Sunday afternoon and was taken to a nearby hospital after the fall.

"We are devastated that this incident occurred, and our hearts go out to Ms. Jimenez’s family, friends and loved ones," read a statement from a representative for ArtsQuest.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The county's coroner's office said that Jimenez slipped backwards and hit her head on the ice.

In a report, the coroner's office ruled Jimenez's death an accident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us