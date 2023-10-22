Woman dies in early morning house fire in Allentown

Officials are investigating after a three-alarm house fire in Allentown left a woman dead and several reportedly injured early Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed that a 28-year-old woman -- whose identity was being withheld until her family could be notified -- died in a house fire that happened at a home along the 900 block of N. Penn Street at about 6:25 a.m.

AFD Crews are in the 900 Block of Penn Street at a 3rd alarm dwelling fire. pic.twitter.com/PPOcg4C0zU — Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) October 22, 2023

The office noted that the woman was pronounced at about 7:39 a.m., and said an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday.

According to Allentown's Morning Call newspaper, the fire caused four homes to be uninhabitable and at least five people were injured during the incident -- including two firefighters.

The cause of the fire, officials said, is under investigation.