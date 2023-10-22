Lehigh County

Woman dies in early morning house fire in Allentown

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was killed in a house fire on N. Penn Street early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Officials are investigating after a three-alarm house fire in Allentown left a woman dead and several reportedly injured early Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed that a 28-year-old woman -- whose identity was being withheld until her family could be notified -- died in a house fire that happened at a home along the 900 block of N. Penn Street at about 6:25 a.m.

The office noted that the woman was pronounced at about 7:39 a.m., and said an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday.

According to Allentown's Morning Call newspaper, the fire caused four homes to be uninhabitable and at least five people were injured during the incident -- including two firefighters.

The cause of the fire, officials said, is under investigation.

