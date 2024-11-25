Woman struck, critically injured, while walking on I-95 in Northeast Philly

State Police officials are investigating after a woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle as she walked along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, officials said.

According to police, state police troopers responded to an area along I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia, near the Academy Road exit, at about 3 a.m. on Monday, to find a woman laying in the roadway after suffering "significant injuries."

First responders rendered aid and, law enforcement officials said, she was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what, they called, "life-threatening injuries."

However, officials said the striking vehicle stayed on scene and, the driver told troopers that they were driving northbound on I-95 when the pedestrian "entered the roadway from the grassy median to the left of the roadway" and the driver was unable to avoid a collision.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim in this incident had no identifying information on her at the time of the crash and, police officials said they are working to identify the woman.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.