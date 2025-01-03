Woman crashes car after being shot by ex-boyfriend, Philly police say

Police and firefighters rescued a woman who crashed and was trapped inside her car after being shot by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia’s West Mount Airy neighborhood, investigators said.

The ordeal began around 8 p.m. Thursday along the 300 block of Upsal Street. Police said a 26-year-old woman was involved in a domestic dispute with her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

About three and a half hours later, around 11:30 p.m., the woman was driving her Buick westbound on Upsal Street when her ex-boyfriend pulled up beside her in a white sedan, pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots at her driver side door, according to investigators.

The woman was shot once in the leg as she tried to drive away. She then struck a parked, unoccupied car, causing her Buick to flip over onto its side. Her ex-boyfriend, meanwhile, fled the scene eastbound on Upsal, police said.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene. Firefighters used a hydraulic rescue tool, also known as the jaws of life, to cut the roof off the Buick and pull the woman to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Police are currently searching for the woman’s ex-boyfriend. They have not yet released his name or a description.

“We believe we know who the shooter is,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So we’re pretty confident we will take him into custody in the near future.”