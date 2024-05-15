Woman charged after ‘disturbing' video was posted of her endangering an 8-week-old baby

A woman was arrested and charged for putting an infant’s life in danger in a video shared on social media, Trenton Police Department announced.

On Wednesday, Trenton police were made aware of a “disturbing” video being shared on social media, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials said the video depicted an individual covering an infant’s face, possibly blocking the infant’s airway. The person was also saying vulgar and derogatory things and pushing the infant’s head.

The person in the video was identified as Vivian Harrell, 37, and the infant was 8 weeks old, police said.

Harrell, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with second degree aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and is also assisting, according to the police.

Authorities did not say if the infant was related to Harrell or release any further details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.