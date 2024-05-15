TRENTON

Woman charged after ‘disturbing' video was posted of her endangering an 8-week-old baby

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman was arrested and charged for putting an infant’s life in danger in a video shared on social media, Trenton Police Department announced.

On Wednesday, Trenton police were made aware of a “disturbing” video being shared on social media, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials said the video depicted an individual covering an infant’s face, possibly blocking the infant’s airway. The person was also saying vulgar and derogatory things and pushing the infant’s head.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The person in the video was identified as Vivian Harrell, 37, and the infant was 8 weeks old, police said.

Harrell, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with second degree aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and is also assisting, according to the police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eagles news 3 hours ago

Eagles' 2024 schedule highlighted by Brazil trip and primetime games

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Man arrested after being on the run since escaping police custody on Monday, officials say

Authorities did not say if the infant was related to Harrell or release any further details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

TRENTONTrenton PoliceAggravated Assault
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us