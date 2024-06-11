gun violence

6 people hop off 3 dirt bikes to unload 40+ bullets at man on Philly sidewalk, police say

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small says it 'was pretty amazing' that none of the several other people hanging out with the victim were struck by more than 40 bullets that were fired

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six people riding on three different dirt bikes ambushed a man in the Kensington neighborhood, leaving him dead on the street Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

"It clearly appears that this 55-year-old victim was the intended target," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. at Potter and East Huntingdon streets, police said.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and leg, Small said. The man would die a short time later at the hospital.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police found evidence that at least 40 shots were fired by two or more semi-automatic guns, Small said.

Small said it "was pretty amazing" that none of the other people hanging out with the victim were struck by bullets.

Investigators viewed surveillance video that show "three mopeds or dirt bikes" travelling along Potter Street and multiple men hopping off the bikes once they got to Huntingdon Street, Small said.

"After the shooting you can see all six get back on the three dirt bikes or mopeds" and drive off west on Huntingdon Street, Small said.

Police didn't have an exact motive for the shooting, which remained under investigation.

Entering Tuesday, at least 120 people have been killed in Philadelphia this year, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 35% year over year and the lowest homicide total to date since 2016.

