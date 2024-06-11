Juvenile charged in slaying of Chester High student

Police in Chester, Delaware County, have apprehended a juvenile suspect who, they believe, killed a 17-year-old Chester Upland School District in a drug deal gone awry.

According to police, officers apprehended a juvenile boy -- who they have provided no further identifying information on -- after Sabrie Pierce, 17, an 11th grade student at Chester High School, was shot and killed outside a Chester apartment complex on June 9.

Officials said that the incident happened at about 8:11 p.m., that evening, when Pierce had met individuals in a car parked outside the Wallingford Estates apartment complex, located along the 2700 block of Madison Street in Chester.

At that time, police believe, Pierce was involved in a deal for two ounces of marijuana when a gunman -- who police believe to be the juvenile that has been charged in this case -- approached the vehicle from the wood line and engaged in conversation with a group involved in the deal, before pulling a firearm and shooting Pierce twice in the chest.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After the incident, the shooter and another individual fled and stole the drugs involved in this case, police said.

In a statement on the charging of the juvenile believed to be involved in this incident, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that two families in the community are grieving due to this violent incident.

“The families of two young men are grieving today, their lives forever changed by this tragedy," Stollsteimer said in a statement. "Despite the great strides we have made in confronting gun violence, particularly in Chester, there is always more to be done. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chester community at this sad time."

Also, on Monday, the Chester Upland School District announced the death of one of their high school students, calling it a "major loss" to the school community.

"This is a major loss not just for our school community but also for the entire city of Chester. Our hearts go out to the student's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The passing of such a young individual is a heartbreaking event that touches and changes all of us," district officials noted in a statement.