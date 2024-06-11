New Jerseyans, check your Powerball ticket because you might be waking up Tuesday a new mega millionaire.

The only ticket in the $223 million Monday, June 10, 2024, Powerball draw that matched all five white balls (3, 10, 33, 58 and 59) and the red Powerball (9) was sold in the Garden State, according to the Powerball lottery.

The exact location where the ticket was sold wasn't immediately clear.

This was the fourth time in 2024 that someone hit the Powerball and the first win since the May 6 draw where a winning ticket was purchased in Florida, Powerball said.

The winner will have the option of a $223 million annuity or taking a lump cash sum of $104.7 million (both before taxes). "If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year," Powerball said.

Which would you do?

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.