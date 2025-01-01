Woman crashes into NJ hospital emergency department doors, drives down hallway

A woman was arrested and is now facing charges after she drove her car into a hospital in southern New Jersey on New Years Eve, according to police in Bridgeton.

Officers with the Bridgeton Police Department were called to the Inspira Health Center just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for reports of a vehicle crashing into a building, officials explained.

When the officers arrived, they said they found that 38-year-old April Love, of New Castle, Delaware, had driven her car through the doors of the ambulance bay at the Emergency Department and drove about 60 feet down the hallway.

A security guard had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit the driver and suffered a minor injury, officials said.

Love stayed at the scene, police said. She was arrested and taken to the police department where she was charged with assault by a motor vehicle, endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Love is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

In a statement to NBC10, a spokesperson for Inspira said that ambulances were diverted away from the emergency room but patient care remained unaffected by the incident.

"At approximately 11:35 p.m. last evening (12/31/24), a car drove through the Emergency Department ambulance entrance at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton. No patients or visitors were injured. An Inspira Health security officer had a minor injury that occurred when he jumped to avoid being hit by the vehicle. The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating the incident," the spokesperson said. "The Emergency Department was on ambulance divert until approximately 3:30 a.m. while the damaged entrance was secured and an alternate ambulance entrance was set up. The Emergency Department walk-in entrance remained opened for patients throughout the incident. Patient care at the health center was not impacted."