Woman accused of sexually abusing teen boy at NJ park

A New Jersey woman is accused of sexually abusing an underage teen boy and sending him nude photos of herself on social media over a three-month span.

The investigation began on May 1, 2024, when a New Jersey State Police trooper received a report accusing Tara Carr, 46, of Woodstown, of performing sexual acts on a teen boy who was between 13 and 16 years of age.

The trooper interviewed the boy and his parents who accused Carr of sexually assaulting the teen multiple times at Marlton Park in Pilesgrove, New Jersey, as well as a location in Mannington Township between March 2024 and May 2024.

The teen told investigators he had a sexual relationship with Carr who sent him sexually explicit messages and images on the social media app Snapchat, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Investigators said Carr also repeatedly picked the boy up from school and sexually assaulted him multiple times in her vehicle.

Carr admitted to sending sexually explicit images to the teen while being interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also obtained Carr’s cellphone, searched her vehicle and accessed her Snapchat account which corroborated the teen’s accusations, officials said.

Carr was arrested on Jan. 9, 2025, in Salem County, New Jersey, and faces sexual assault charges.

Carr is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, for a detention hearing. NBC10 reached out to New Jersey State Police to see if they are searching for more possible victims. We have not yet heard back from them.

Carr has ties to several businesses in the Deptford, New Jersey, area, including the Rastelli Kids Complex and South Jersey Storm All Star Cheerleading. A spokesperson for Carr’s family said she worked in management, did not interact with children involved with those businesses and has since relinquished her involvement. The spokesperson also said the victim was not involved with either business.

A spokesperson for Rastelli Kids Complex also released the following statement:

We want to reaffirm to the RKC community our commitment to creating a safe space for all of the kids and their families at Camp Sam, South Jersey Storm (SJS) and other programs. When these allegations came to light they were immediately reported it to the credentialing organizations for camp (American Camp Association (ACA) and cheer (USASF) notifying them as required.

There were no charges filed against her when these allegations first came to light, and despite rumors, no previous charges were ever filed.

Moreover, the RKC management team had no knowledge of the extent of the allegations until the complaint, and neither owner has been questioned by the police concerning these allegations.

Since 2007 until these allegations, Tara Carr worked seasonally as part of a larger management team for Camp Sam. At no time has Tara ever held a management position, coach position, or role other than parent in SJS. Tara's limited overall role with the RKC facility ended in May 2024 when she resigned and forfeited all ownership.

To be clear, these allegations do not involve any employees, campers, athletes or members of our RKC community. The alleged victim in the charging document was not involved in any RKC program.

Our organization over the past 30 years has been dedicated to providing an atmosphere where our customers can strive for athletic and personal growth with the confident assistance from all of our staff members. We remain committed to complying with all the safety rules and the legal process.

At this time, we have no further comment as we allow the authorities and legal system to complete their due process. We also ask those active on social media to consider the impact loose talk, gossip and chatter have on employees, customers and members of the RKC community -- many of them children -- who have done nothing wrong.