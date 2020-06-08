Philadelphia

Woman Accused of Running Over Bike Officer During Riot in Philadelphia

Angela Hall, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses

By David Chang

Police arrested a woman accused of running over a bike officer with her car during rioting and looting in Philadelphia last month.

Angela Hall, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses. 

On Saturday, May 30, Hall was allegedly involved in looting at a business near 7th and Chestnut streets. As a 9th District bike officer tried to stop her, Hall drove into him with her vehicle before escaping, police said. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

viral video 46 mins ago

Newlyweds Join Philly Black Lives Matter March in Viral Video

Maurice Gordon 2 hours ago

Officials Release Video of Man Who Was Shot and Killed by NJ State Trooper

The officer suffered a broken arm and other injuries. 

The incident was part of widespread rioting and looting that occurred in Philadelphia that weekend following protests and national unrest over the death of George Floyd.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaarrestLootingrioting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us