Woman Accused of Running Over Bike Officer During Riot in Philadelphia

Police arrested a woman accused of running over a bike officer with her car during rioting and looting in Philadelphia last month.

Angela Hall, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

On Saturday, May 30, Hall was allegedly involved in looting at a business near 7th and Chestnut streets. As a 9th District bike officer tried to stop her, Hall drove into him with her vehicle before escaping, police said.

The officer suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

The incident was part of widespread rioting and looting that occurred in Philadelphia that weekend following protests and national unrest over the death of George Floyd.