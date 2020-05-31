After Violent Protests, Philadelphia Wakes Up a City in Tatters

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Sunday said he would lock down much of the Center City sector to prevent more damage, following a night of violent protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"We're locking down Center City today and tonight and probably extend the curfew," Kenney said.

Kenney revealed the plan to NBC10 as he and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw surveyed the area. The closures were in place for vehicle traffic on all streets, river-to-river, from Vine to South streets.

Kenney also said that many of those arrested the night prior were from out of state, and he called them “anarchists” and “right-wingers,” all the while praising the restraint shown by the city’s police department.

Still an uneasy tension remained in Center City on Sunday.

In anticipation of more protests, Outlaw said the city had requested support from the Pennsylvania National Guard and entered into mutual aid agreements with surrounding police departments. Officers from the other agencies were expected to guard buildings while Philadelphia Police Department officers patrolled the streets

Unlike the night prior, police on Sunday were prepared to "set the tone early," Outlaw said.

Center City, renowned for housing the city’s shopping district but also home to many residents, awoke to shattered glass, scattered debris and the charred aftermath of multiple fires that had erupted the night prior.

As the citywide curfew lifted, some residents ventured outside, carrying brooms and trash bags as they cleaned up the damage.

“I thought, ‘This is my neighborhood, I have to clean up. This is the right thing to do,’” one woman told NBC10 as she knelt and stuffed loose papers into the white plastic bag in her hand.

Kenney praised those who took the time to clean up the city.

"Residents turned out in great numbers, with their brooms and shovels and trash bags, on their own to help clean up. They devoted their time and energy on a Sunday morning to restoring their city," he said.

Following violent protests, some residents took to cleaning Center City, but others continued to loot in broad daylight. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle and Randy Gyllenhaal report.

Others walked through the streets and simply surveyed the trash, clothes, shoes and boxes strewn on the ground and the graffiti that decorated buildings.

Kenney praised residents

Still others continued to loot in broad daylight. At the Modell’s store on Chestnut Street, a police officer scared off some would-be thieves. When he left, they returned.

Such was the case the day prior, too, as what began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd devolved into chaos. Floyd, who pleaded for breath as a white officer knelt for nearly nine minutes on his neck despite the man being handcuffed, died on the ground. His death has sparked nationwide protests, both peaceful and violent, over police brutality and racial inequities in the U.S.

For hours in Philadelphia Saturday, looters ransacked parts of Center City while others set fires to police vehicles and at least one store. Outnumbered, police held back until late into the night.

“The country needs to see this. I’m telling you, you’re going to have to extract something deeper,” one man shouted as police pushed back crowds.

“This is the pain that’s been taking place for how long? For how long? For how long?” he asked, backpedaling and raising his hands as an officer raised a nightstick across his chest. “This is why people are angry,” the man wailed.

By Sunday morning, more than 100 people had been arrested and more than a dozen officers had been injured.

The citywide curfew was set to be enforced again from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.