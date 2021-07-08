Woman, 79, Wrote Letter Threatening to Shoot Philly Cambodians Over Fireworks, Police Say

What to Know The Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia reported to police they received a letter from an anonymous author who threatened to shoot Cambodians in Philly because fireworks they were setting off impacted their health.

After an investigation, police say a 79-year-old woman claimed to have been the author of the letter.

Philadelphia Police forwarded their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for further review and possible criminal charges.

An investigation is underway after police say a 79-year-old woman claimed to be the author of a letter that threatened to shoot Cambodians in Philadelphia over fireworks.

On Monday, around 11:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded to the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia for a report of threats. An association member told police they received an anonymous typed letter dated 6/30/2021.

The author of the letter claimed to be a former military member and wrote that the constant fireworks set off by Cambodian residents in Mifflin Square Park was affecting their sleep and mental health. The author also inferred that if the fireworks continued they would harm those responsible by using weapons they had available.

Philadelphia police investigated the origins of the letter as well as the validity of the threats. On Wednesday, police found a person of interest, a 79-year-old woman who claimed to be the author, investigators said. Police said it appears as though many of the claims made in the letter were untrue and the woman is not a former member of the military nor does she appear to have access to weapons.

Philadelphia Police forwarded their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for further review and possible criminal charges. Police have not identified the woman since she has not been charged.