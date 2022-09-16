Philly Police Investigate Possible Sexual Assault at Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia police are investigating a possible sex assault that took place at popular Rittenhouse Square overnight.

A woman in her 20s reported the possible assault that happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday to Philadelphia police, who said they were investigating.

Police didn't announce any immediate arrests.

On Friday morning, police detectives could be seen in the park which was set up for an art show over the weekend.

Besides the woman in her 20s, police also spoke with a security guard about the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.

