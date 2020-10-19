CHESTER CITY

Woman, 62, Shot and Killed While Driving in Chester

The unidentified woman was driving near 9th Street and Central Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang and Steven Fisher

An investigation is underway after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Chester City, Pennsylvania. 

The unidentified woman was driving near 9th Street and Central Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire. The woman was struck at least once. 

Surveillance video from a corner store shows the woman’s vehicle crashing into a telephone pole moments after the shooting. Two witnesses, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 they ran over to help after the crash but knew the woman was dead the moment they saw her. 

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Sources told NBC10 the woman was an innocent bystander. 

The shooting marks 30 reported homicides in Chester this year, compared to 18 at the same time last year.

