Woman, 2 Men Critically Injured in West Philadelphia Shootout

Three people were injured when more than 40 shots were fired in a West Philadelphia shootout Wednesday night, police said.

At least 40 shots were fired at 42nd Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Two men and a woman were critically injured, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers found a woman, 36, and a man, 20, both shot in the leg, police said. The woman stumbled into a takeout restaurant after being shot.

While investigating the scene police said they were notified that another man showed up to Presbyterian Medical Center also shot in the leg.

Small said the two men and woman are expected to survive. Detectives believe at least one of them wasn’t involved in the shootout.

Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine at the scene, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.