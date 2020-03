A 40-year-old woman and her two young children died in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia Friday evening, fire officials said.

The victims were not identified, other than their ages. The children were both boys, ages 4 and 1.

Firefighters arrived in the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street, off Upland Street, at about 6:30 p.m. They pulled the woman and two children from the fire, but they each died a short time later, officials said.

An extremely tough day for the community on Bonnaffon Street in SW Philly, and for our members who responded. Please keep them all in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/F8UnvQ00cQ — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 27, 2020

A cause of the fire was not immediately known.