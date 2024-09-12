Pennsylvania

Wissahickon High School dismisses early due to bullet being found, source says

Students at Wissahickon High School in Ambler, Pa., were dismissed early on Sept. 12, after a bullet was found, a law enforcement source says

By David Chang

Students at a Montgomery County high school were dismissed early after a bullet was found, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10.

The source told NBC10 a bullet was found at Wissahickon High School on 521 Houston Road in Ambler, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Students at the high school were dismissed early around 1:15 p.m. Thursday as police investigated the "security situation," a school official said. Staff members at the school are staying for a faculty meeting, according to the official. The official also said that all students and staff are safe.

Police have not yet revealed if any arrests were made or if they have information on any potential suspects.

The incident occurred days after social media threats led to the closure of several New Jersey schools and the arrests of four juveniles. It also occurred days after four people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Georgia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

