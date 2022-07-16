Wilmington Teacher Charged With Raping Student

A Delaware teacher is charged with raping a 15-year-old student, and police are concerned there may be more victims.

James L. Garfield, a teacher at High Road School of Delaware at 1200 N. French Street in Wilmington, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, the New Castle County Division of Police said in a news release.

In a video, the school says it caters to students in third to 12th grade who have “unique needs” like learning, emotional and intellectual disabilities.

Officers launched an investigation after the victim came forward on July 11 to report Garfield, the department said. “Evidence was recovered that corroborated the disclosures,” the NCCDP said.

Garfield was arrested at his home on the unit block of Norway Avenue. It was unclear if he had retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

“Based on this investigation, the Division is concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Alex Laux at 302-395-2756 or via e-mail Alex.Laux@newcastlede.gov . They can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or reach out through Facebook.

The NCCDP provides resources for victims or witnesses of crimes at 302-395-8000.