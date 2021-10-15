Montgomery County

Man Tries to Film Shopper in Mall Dressing Room; There Could Be Other Victims

Abington Township police hope someone recognizes this Willow Grove Park Mall upskirting suspect

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young female shopper was trying on clothing in the fitting room at Willow Grove Park Mall when she saw a man trying to film her under the door. And, Abington Township police say there could be other victims.

Police hope photos of the masked man in his 30s wearing all black and the newer model white e Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack that he was driving on the day of the Aug. 29 incident helps them track down the upskirting suspect.

Abington Township police say this man tried to take upskirt video of a young female shopper at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Aug. 29, 2021
Surveillance image released by Abington Township police
The victim in the dressing room incident alerted store employees -- police didn't name the store -- and the man fled the area.

But, he may have victimized others: "Additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other female mall patrons," police said in a news release.

Investigators asked that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information reach Abington police Det. Sgt. Shawn Nisbet at 267-536-1111.

