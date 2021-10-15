A young female shopper was trying on clothing in the fitting room at Willow Grove Park Mall when she saw a man trying to film her under the door. And, Abington Township police say there could be other victims.

Police hope photos of the masked man in his 30s wearing all black and the newer model white e Volkswagen Golf or GTI model with a roof rack that he was driving on the day of the Aug. 29 incident helps them track down the upskirting suspect.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Surveillance image released by Abington Township police

The victim in the dressing room incident alerted store employees -- police didn't name the store -- and the man fled the area.

But, he may have victimized others: "Additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other female mall patrons," police said in a news release.

Investigators asked that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information reach Abington police Det. Sgt. Shawn Nisbet at 267-536-1111.