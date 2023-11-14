Nicetown

Wheelchair-bound man rescued from burning home in Philly's Nicetown neighborhood

First responders pulled man in a wheelchair from a house fire at a property along N. 17th Street on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Firefighters respond to a fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Tuesday morning.
First responders pulled a man in a wheelchair from a fire in a two-story rowhouse in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers and firefighters responded to a reported fire along the 3900 block of N. 17th Street at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters on the scene immediately entered the building to rescue an injured man, who was wheelchair-bound, from the home and transported him to a nearby hospital.

No one else was in the home, officials said.

The injured man's condition was not immediately reported by police.

Officials said that the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

