Families displaced just before the holidays after fire at vacant West Philly house spreads

Several families are displaced after a fire in West Philadelphia that started at one home and spread to others on Friday afternoon.

No one was hurt but at least two families are now out of their homes ahead of the holiday season.

SkyForce10 was over the home located on the 5500 block of Walnut Street on Dec. 6 around 1 p.m. where intense flames and heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

"I just seen a big ball of smoke and my mom is only a couple doors away. So, I just hurry up, park the car. I never ran so fast in my life. I just ran to her apartment, started banging on the door," neighbor Demetria Woodson explained. "Started banging on my neighbor's door telling them they gotta get out and it was just panic."

Officials told NBC10 that the fire began at a vacant home and quickly spread to surrounding properties which caused some damage.

"I came outside and I just seen black smoke coming up on the top of the roof," neighbor Lisa Johnson said. "I ran and got my coat and everything making sure everyone was out.

First responders were able to get a hold of the flames within one hour, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office as the Red Cross works to accommodate the 12 people impacted by this fire.