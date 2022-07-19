Teen Gunned Down in West Philly as 52 Shots Are Fired

A teenager died after being shot several times throughout his body as at least two shooters fired at least 52 shots in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

The shooting took place shortly just after 9:45 at 52nd and Larchwood streets, Philadelphia police said.

Officers found the 18-year-old bleeding from gunshot wounds to his head, chest, torso and back, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officers scooped him up and rushed him to the hospital where he died just minutes later.

"Based on ballistic evidence on the scene, we know at least 52 shots were fired," Small said. Many of the bullets appeared to have come from a rifle, while some also came from a handgun.

"It appears that the shooters were standing very, very close to this victim when he was shot," Small said.

The teen was shot and killed a short distance from his last known address, Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video would help track down the killers.

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 300 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down just 1% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.