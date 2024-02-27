Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to deliver his proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2025 on Tuesday.

In a statement ahead of Tuesday's presentation, Murphy said his proposal is intended to "keep our state and economy moving forward."

“Our budget proposal has been crafted to support the working people and families who keep our state and economy moving forward. And it will build upon our Administration’s commitments to lowering costs, creating opportunity, prioritizing safety, and above all, ensuring New Jersey remains the best place to raise a family," he said in a statement.

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to present his budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year at 2 p.m. The presentation will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

On Tuesday morning, the governor's office noted that First Lady Tammy Murphy, has invited several special guests to be in attendance during the day's events, "including educators, students, health care professionals, and workers who push our state forward every day."