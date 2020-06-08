Tom Wolf

Gov. Wolf Unveils $225M in Grants for Pa. Small Businesses

The plan sets aside $100 million for "historically disadvantaged" businesses

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced $225 million in new funding -- in the form of grants, not loans -- for the state's small businesses that have been hurt by coronavirus shutdowns.

The money includes $100 million in grants for any small business that saw losses during the shutdown.

Another $100 million is set aside for "historically disadvantaged" businesses. Wolf did not define that group, but said guidance from his administration would be coming shortly.

And $25 million is earmarked for paying off loans that small businesses had to take on during the pandemic.

The money can cover operating expenses and help businesses in their transition to reopening, Wolf said. It can also pay for technical assistance, including training.

The money comes from the federal CARES Act that is designed to help the nation recover from the coronavirus shutdowns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

