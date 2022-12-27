WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Pond in Bucks County on Christmas

Firefighters rushed to rescue a dog who was trapped in icy waters on Christmas Day in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Dan Daccardi told NBC10 he was visiting his family for the holidays around 2 p.m. Sunday when his six-year-old Black lab named Jack had to make a quick bathroom stop outside the Old Brickyard Pond near Heller Road in Richland Township. When Jack spotted some ducks however, he chased after them onto the pond and fell through the ice and into the water.

“He’s a water and a duck dog, but if you’re not ready for it, boy believe me, he was cold out there,” Daccardi said. “So he was in shock.”

The Quakertown Fire Department was called to the scene. Daccardi recorded as the firefighters rescued Jack who was about 100 feet from the shore.

“He was in the water for about a half hour,” Daccardi said. “Lot of things go through your mind. Hypothermia. Him treading water until he can’t.”

The firefighters pulled Jack into their boat and rushed him to the veterinarian to get checked out. Jack is doing fine and reunited with Daccardi and his family.

“I just thanked God,” Daccardi told NBC10. “And my wife literally fell on her knees and thanked God.”

