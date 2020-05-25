WATCH: Del. Gov. Carney Speaks on Memorial Day

Gov. John Carney will speak at about 1:30 p.m. from Lewes, Delaware as the state's beaches see looser restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Delaware restaurants and bars can expand outdoor seating and the state’s churches can hold outdoor services without size limits.

Carney’s office on Saturday announced those revisions to his state-of-emergency declaration.

Restaurants and bars can submit plans to expand outdoor seating to municipal or county officials. The state Office of Alcohol Beverage Control also will review outdoor seating plans for applicants with liquor licenses.