Firefighters Battle Flames, Smoke at NJ Warehouse

Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from a burning warehouse just off U.S. Route 1 in Mercer County, New Jersey, before daybreak Thursday.

The fire at the industrial building along Whitehead Road, near the Assunpink Creek, in Hamilton Township burned for hours after starting around midnight. Firefighters could be seen targeting flames as what appeared to be pallets of text books caught fire. Charred book pages blew onto nearby properties.

Neighbors near the scene were evacuated and power was cut to the area, firefighters on the scene told NBC10's Brenna Weick.

"It kind of surprised me as I was coming in to see all the smoke," said a neighbor who rushed home after his wife said she was being evacuated. "It look orangish at night."

The massive size of the fire caused firefighters to bring in tankers filled with water from a nearby pond. They also worried of a water tower collapsing.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.